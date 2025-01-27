The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) are both collaborating to address the aftermath of a dynamite explosion that occurred in the Sabon Pegi area of Mashegu Local Government Area, Niger State.

NEMA disclosed this development in a press statement issued on Monday, following the incident, which happened early Sunday morning at approximately 7:30 am.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed that the explosion resulted from dynamites stored in a residential building.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the blast claimed the life of one Fatima Sadauki and injured six others.

The injured individuals were transported to General Hospital Kainji in New Bussa for medical treatment.

The explosion caused extensive damage, affecting about 12 houses in the area. SP Abiodun revealed that the dynamite had been stored by a local artisan miner in a rented apartment designated for his workers.

In response to the tragedy, NEMA and NSEMA have mobilised to provide relief and address the destruction caused.

“NEMA’s Minna Operation Office, in collaboration with the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, is actively responding to the incident,” NEMA stated.

Efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the damage and provide necessary support to the affected residents.