The NDDC MD/CEO, Samuel Ogbuku and Executive Director Projects Victor Antai, have inspected the ongoing Benin-Irrua-Ewu-Agbede road project in Edo State.

Speaking at the project site, the NDDC boss said, “This part of the famous Benin-Auchi road has not been motorable for a while; hence, we decided to take up this challenge. Previously, parts of this road were so deep that trailers could sink, but so much progress has been made in this project, especially in filling—stone base, earthwork, and asphalting.

According to him “We have successfully intervened in the Ewu-Agbede section of the road, and that section is perfectly motorable.

The remaining 1.7 km long Irrua section of the road is still ongoing, and 300 m of asphalting work has already been done. The progress is impressive.

The project on completion will immensely benefit the economy of the region and Nigeria at large.

It fulfils the Renewed Hope promise of Mr President – a better life for Nigerians and to ease the stresses of transportation of people, goods and services on this road.”