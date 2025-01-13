The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is seeking the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), the Attorney General of the Federation, State Chief Justices, and other stakeholders regarding the fate of over 48,900 inmates in various custodial centres across the country.

The NCoS stated that the fate of the 48,932 inmates currently awaiting trial remains a top concern for the Service, especially concerning their upkeep, the conditions of the custodial centres where they are held, and their security.

The Acting Controller-General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, says it has become imperative for all stakeholders to address the challenges once and for all and to find lasting solutions to these issues so as not to jeopardise the ongoing reforms in the Service.

He notes that speedy and uninterrupted trials of the inmates is now of the utmost importance.

Mr Nwakuche, speaking to Senior officers at the Service Service’s headquarters pledged to tackle the backlog of trial cases awaiting in the Correctional Service facilities.

He vows that under his watch, improved management of custodial facilities would be witnessed across the country, whilst due attention would be given to the security of inmates.

He says promises made to address overcrowding and enhance the Service’s integrity will be kept.

While urging personnel to take their jobs seriously, he cautions against negligence that could lead to escapes, riots, or attacks, describing such incidents as unacceptable.

According to Nwakuche, with over 48,900 inmates currently awaiting trial—more than 60 percent of whom face non-bailable charges such as armed robbery and murder-it has become necessary for stakeholders to come to the rescue.

Nwakuche says collaboration with state executives and judicial authorities to encourage non-custodial measures, such as parole and community service, to reduce the influx of inmates is the next steps to take.

He notes that the construction of 3,000-capacity ultramodern custodial facilities in some parts of the country is part of measures to alleviate pressure on existing infrastructure and make the environment safer for inmates.

He also says the NCoS has plans to deploy technological solutions to improve security and efficiency in custodial management, thereby reducing incidents of escapes and riots.