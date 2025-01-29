The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced the safety audit of commercial airline Max Air after one of the planes of the local carrier suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly led to the temporary closure of the runway of the airport.

This is not the first time Max Air has been in the eye of the storm on the issue of safety of its commercial operations.

The incident was another near mishap following others involving both commercial and chartered aircrafts in the last one year.