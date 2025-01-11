The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Gabriel Aduda has said civil military cooperation is significant in fight against insecurity in the country.

The Permanent Secretary said this during a familiarisation visit to the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters.

He added that the ministry will ensure policy reforms and better welfare package for members of the armed forces.

In his response, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, described the current dispensation in the Nigerian Air Force as a “Golden Era,” highlighting that the country has taken delivery of 14 advanced aircraft, out of 64 expected within three years, and commended the Ministry’s support in strengthening NAF’s operational readiness.