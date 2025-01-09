The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has expressed displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The students body says the appointment is not acceptable and described it as a slap on the faces of the many qualified Nigerians coaches.

Advertisement

The students body demands immediate reversal of the appointment announced by the Nigerian Football Federation or risk students embarking on a nationwide protest, starting from Monday 13th January, 2025.

The students say they will take the protest to the National Assembly and will run simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.