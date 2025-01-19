The National Association Nigerian Students has commended a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sokunle Olusola Hakeem, for being a beacon of Hope for the Youth in Nigeria.

Sokunle Olusola Hakeem who represented Isolo 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly according to a Statement from the spokesman President of NANS, John Alao, the former Lagos State Assembly member has been transformative in approaching issues concerning students and NANS.

Alao John who also is the Immediate Past Coordinator of NANS Southwest Zone D commended Honourable Sokunle for his consistent demonstration of a strong commitment to giving back to the community, particularly in the areas of education and youth development such as Donation of 2 School Buses (Free School Ride)

to Students,Empowerment of Students for SSCE (GCE), UTME Exams forms, and Scholarship For Students in need of support and Computer Training to mention a few.

He described him as a pillar of visionary leadership, embodying the spirit of selflessness and commitment to the wellbeing of his constituents.

His tenure in the House of Assembly was marked by an unwavering dedication to advancing health initiatives, championing policies that have significantly improved access to healthcare and uplifted the lives of countless individuals.

His insightful approach and passionate advocacy have not only brought essential resources and attention to critical health issues but have also inspired a sense of trust and hope within the community.

Beyond his political achievements, Honorable Hakeem is renowned for his philanthropy, which reflects his understanding that true leadership extends beyond governance to embrace the welfare of the people. Through various initiatives and community programs, he has worked tirelessly to empower the youth, support families in need, and promote education and health awareness.

His philanthropic endeavors are a testament to his unwavering belief in the potential of every individual and his commitment to creating a brighter future for all.

He urged members of the Political Class, Businessmen, Corporate Organisations and Others to join in emulating the good deeds and Youth impactive steps of the former Lagos Assembly member.