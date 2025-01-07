The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has sealed-off a Chinese Supermarket for allegedly selling expired products and products labelled in Chinese Language without the English translation of it as found in NAFDAC’s regulations.

The Supermarket located at the Wuse 2, area of Abuja, is owned and managed by Chinese nationals who claimed they were undergoing NAFDAC processes of license and also translating the labelling instructions into English Language.

Leader of the enforcement team, and director of investigation and enforcement Shaba Mohammed said the agency carried out its investigations and got a credible information about the violation of its regulations by the supermarket and immediately swung into action to stop them from selling the items to the public in order guarantee public safety.

Mr. Mohammed also stressed that the NAFDAC will continue with the investigation to unravel how those products got into the country in commercial quantity with the outright violation of labelling practice without being intercepted at the point of entry.

The agency says it will extend its investigation to the warehouse where their goods are being kept because 90 percent of the items found on their shelves are labelled in Chinese Language.