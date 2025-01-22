The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a warehouse in Kaduna after uncovering expired food and cosmetic products valued at N75 million.

The facility, identified as Amanat.com, is located on PP2A Bayajidda Street, near Kano Road and New Ogbomosho Road in Kaduna.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by Shaba Muhammed, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, the agency acted on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, which led to a surveillance operation.

The operation, carried out by NAFDAC’s investigation team, revealed a large stockpile of expired items, including biscuits, dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergents.

During the raid, workers at the warehouse were caught transferring expired biscuits from their branded packaging into plain sacks, seemingly to repackage and distribute the substandard goods undetected.

NAFDAC has since arrested the managing director of the warehouse for questioning, with investigations ongoing.

Shaba Muhammed emphasized that stringent regulatory penalties would be imposed upon the conclusion of the investigation to serve as a deterrent to others engaging in similar illegal practices.

“NAFDAC is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians by cracking down on those who put public health at risk through the distribution of expired and substandard products,” Muhammed stated.

He also advised Nigerians to exercise caution when purchasing food, beverages, and cosmetics and urged the public to report any suspicious or substandard items to the nearest NAFDAC office.

NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and encouraged citizens to report any fraudulent or illegal activities related to regulated products to the agency.

The incident highlights NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to combat the sale of expired and unsafe products, ensuring a safer market for consumers across the country.