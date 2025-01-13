The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed a fact-finding team to Zamfara State to investigate reports of civilian casualties during recent airstrikes in the region.

This was disclosed in a statement by Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, Director of Public Relations and Information at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement, the team is led by Air Vice Marshal Edward K. Gabkwet, Director of Coordination and Cooperation in the NAF Civil-Military Relations Branch.

The team’s mandate is to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the incident by engaging with state and local government officials, as well as other key stakeholders. Their findings will be compiled into a detailed report for further action.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, stated that the deployment reflects the NAF’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and adherence to global operational standards.

“Our absolute value for the life and well-being of every Nigerian remains an integral part of the ethos of the Service. As we continue our efforts to eliminate threats to our nation’s peace and security, we are equally mindful of the need to maintain public trust, which is essential to our operational effectiveness,” the CAS said in the statement.

Air Marshal Abubakar assured the public that the NAF is taking steps to refine its operational procedures to ensure the success of its missions while safeguarding civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He urged all stakeholders to remain calm and trust the investigative process, emphasizing the NAF’s dedication to fostering peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.