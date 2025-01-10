A High Court sitting in Ibadan has granted 5 million naira bail each to the 12 suspected killers of an undergraduate student of Ajayi Crowther University, Jeffrey Akro

Justice Ladiran Akintola who made the pronouncement also adjourned the case till the 21st of February 2025.

The suspects had pleaded not guilty to a 2-count charge when the case was mentioned for hearing at the High court in Awe, Oyo state.

However, Justice Ladiran Akintola at the sitting today granted bail to the suspects with a sum of N5m while their parents will stand as sureties.

More details later…