One Rocket Propelled Greneda, (RPG), two Machine Guns, Nine AK47 riffles, two Pistons, Nineteen Magazines and nearly a thousand live ammunition recovered from a suspected gunrunner from Niger republic were presented to Governor Dauda Lawal at the Government House, Gusau.

The items were intercepted by troops of the Department of State Services, DSS in collaboration with other security agencies along Kaura Namoda road in Zamfara

The weapons were said to have been imported from Niger republic by a young man of middle age who is an indigene of Zamfara State.

The Suspect was apprehended by the DSS and brought to the government

Governor Dauda Lawal said porous border contributes to the increasing importation of firearms

Governor Lawal commended the synergy between security agencies, which according to him led to the successes.He said synergy one of the so many breakthroughs recorded by security agencies in the fight against banditry, lately

He enjoined the public to continue to support security agencies with useful information to clampdown on enemies of peace

Zamfara state is facing security challenges for nearly two decade, a sad development that has affected farming and social economic activities