The Lagos State House of Assembly has elected Mojeed Fatai representing Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency 1 as the deputy Speaker.

His election follows the elevation of the former deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda of Apapa State Constituency 1 to the position of speaker.

The development arises after the State House of Assembly unanimously impeached former Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, of Agege State Constituency 1.