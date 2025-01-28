Operation Fansan Yamma has denied the story making the rounds that the Wanted bandit leader, Bello Turji has been captured by its troops.

The operation confirmed that the deeaded terrorist is on the run after attack on his camp.

This is coming a few days after the commander, One Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau told Journalists that twenty bandit leaders were killed while Bello Turji is on the run and will soon be apprehended.

A Press statement by the coordinator, Joint Media coordinating centre Lieutenant colonel Abubakar Abdullahi says troops of 1 Brigade of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services, has intercepted a cache of arms in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He says success was recorded during an operation conducted on Monday, 27th January 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi adds that the operation was based on intelligence regarding suspected arms dealers operating from the Niger Republic

The troops according him launched a covert operation to track the suspects, resulting in a pursuit along the Kaura Namoda -Zurmi road.

The suspects who attempted to escape by diverting their vehicle into the bush were forced to abandoned their vehicle after being engaged by the troops while a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 2x PKT machine guns, 9 x AK-47 rifles, 13x magazines, 171 x rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 9x rounds of PKT ammunition.

Meanwhile, the troops are actively pursuing the wanted terrorist Bello Turji, who remains at large, evading capture by moving from hideout to hideout.

The operation assures the public that troops are working tirelessly to apprehend Turji as part of its determined commitment to ensuring the safety and security of communities.

Operation Fansan Yamma appreciates the public over useful information on the bandits and urge them to continue to support and cooperate by reporting any suspecious movement.