The Minister of State For Defence, Bello Mohammad Matawalle, has replied to a statement credited to former Minister of Transportation in the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, wherein he told Nigerians currently suffering as victims of “failed government policies” not to think that the sitting president, Bola Tinubu will give power at ease, come 2027.

Matawalle, who is was a former governor of Zamfara state during the Buhari’s administration condemned the statement and described it as reckless and inciting remarks made by the former Transportation Minister concerning the leadership of his Principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at a conference strengthening democracy in Abuja, Amaechi allegedly declared that Nigerian politicians must “steal, maim, and kill” to remain in power, a statement Matawalle viewed as not only insulting to Nigerians but also a dangerous attempt to radicalize the country’s youths and destabilize national security.

Reacting to the statement, Minister, Matawalle said, “It is both reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks. At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should fan the flames of violence and political unrest.”

Matawalle in a press statement signed by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence warned against any attempt to mislead young Nigerians with a distorted narrative of violence and anarchy, emphasizing that “Nigeria is a sovereign nation governed by laws, not a jungle where power is seized through brute forces.”

“Let me make it clear: security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilize this nation will face the full force of the law,” Matawalle Said.

He further stressed that the current administration will not tolerate any form of subversive rhetoric aimed at undermining national unity or inciting lawlessness.

Matawalle reminded Amaechi that power is earned through democracy, not through intimidation, violence, or lawlessness. He reiterated that President Tinubu’s administration remains committed to upholding peace, democratic values, and national security.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation is unwavering. Having experienced both military rule and democratic governance, he would never undermine the very democracy he has fought to uphold,” Matawalle Stressed.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements within a short period, Dr. Matawalle confidently asserted that President Tinubu will secure a decisive victory in the 2027 presidential election without any distraction

The Minister of state for Defence urged Nigerians to place their trust in Tinubu’s leadership and disregard the remarks of Amaechi and his associates, whom he described as “politically irrelevant and out of touch with the realities of national development

“Amaechi and others who believe they can manipulate our youth into chaos should rethink their actions. This government will not stand idle while individuals attempt to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria,” he added.

The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with security agencies, will continue to monitor activities aimed at disrupting public peace and will ensure that anyone found culpable faces severe consequences, Matawalle concluded.