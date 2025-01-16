The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has joined president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other dignitaries in celebrating this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

15th January every year is set aside to celebrate the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The event started with an inspection of parade, laying of wreath and the release of white pigeons as a sign of peace

The laying of wrath at the event marks the climax of activities commemorating the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

This was confirmed in a press release signed by Ahmda Dan Wudil, the personal assistant to the minister of state for Defence on Media and Publicity

The Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle said the Armed Forces Remembrance Day serves as a reminder of the enduring commitment and sacrifices of the Armed Forces in preserving the territorial integrity and unity of the nation

This year’s event featured military parades, solemn prayers, and a guard of honour by contingents from the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Special recognition was also accorded to the Nigerian Legion, the nation’s veterans’ association, for their enduring role in supporting the welfare of retired military personnel

Dignitires at the event includes the Vice President, Kashim Shattima, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; and other distinguished members of the Federal Executive Council

Service chiefs present include, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Chiefs of Army Staff, chief of the Naval staff, the chief of the Air Staff, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun among others