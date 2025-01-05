The Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC) is pleased to announce a significant increase in water production from its Iju and Adiyan Waterworks.

This development underscores the Corporation’s commitment to providing improved and reliable water supply to residents across Lagos State.

However, following the surge in water supply, high-pressure bursts were reported along the Maryland-Ikorodu axis, leading to temporary flooding on major roads.

Investigations revealed that the bursts were caused by stolen fittings, which exposed the pipe flow line and allowed water to escape to the surface.

This factor significantly impacted the integrity of the water pipelines in the area.

To address the situation, the Managing Director of LSWC, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, led the distribution team to the site.

Immediate actions were taken to stop the leaks, while production at the Iju and Adiyan Waterworks was temporarily halted to prevent further damage and ensure public safety.

“As we continue to enhance water production across the state, residents may notice instances of leakages. These occurrences are expected as part of our ongoing infrastructure upgrades, and we assure the public that they will be promptly addressed,” said Engr. Tijani.

The Managing Director expressed his gratitude to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s (LASEMA) Cobra Response Team-Onipanu and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for their swift response and assistance in managing the situation.

The Corporation urges residents to report any leaks or bursts immediately to LSWC through the following helplines:

0704 597 3012, 0704 597 3013, 0703 320 7647, 0703 326 1974.