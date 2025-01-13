Honourable Mojisola Lasbat Meranda of Apapa State Constituency 1 of the Lagos State House of Assembly is now the Speaker of the House following the impeachment of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, by members for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

She was until her emergence as the Speaker the deputy Speaker of the House.

A drive into State House of Assembly complex show heavy presence of security operatives as members drive in shortly before the sitting that led to the impeachment of the former Speaker.