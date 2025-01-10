The Lagos state commissioner for tourism, Toke Benson-Awoyinka has denied allegations of assault on anyone while on her recent tour of J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History .

A statement from the Director of Public Affairs at the

Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Seriki Omowunmi, during the inspection, said it was discovered that the Centre Director , Qudus Onikeku, was illegally operating a canteen within the premises without the knowledge and approval of the Ministry.

This prompted Mrs Benson-Awoyinka to question the presence of the establishment and initiated an eviction that the Centre Director violently resisted and had his team attack officials of the Ministry.

The commissioner noted that a senior female member of her team was physically assaulted by the non state actors which then escalated as seen in the viral video depicting a totally false narrative.

Mr. Benson-Awoyinka noted that the video was posted ostensibly to blackmail her.

She said the Ministry remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and the efficient management of all its facilities while also discharging her duties in the best interest of Lagos State and its citizens.