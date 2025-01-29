The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures obstructing the Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel in Lagos Island.

This follows the expiration of mandatory notices served on stall and shop owners in the affected areas.

The Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Team from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, in collaboration with other enforcement agencies, moved into action on Tuesday to remove structures built on the drainage setbacks.

This exercise, which also led to the closure of Gorodom and Alagbafo markets, is part of the government’s efforts to restore the free flow of stormwater and curb flooding in Lagos Island.

Authorities say the removal of contravening structures is critical to ensuring effective drainage management and safeguarding the environment.

Residents and stakeholders have been urged to cooperate with the government’s initiatives to ensure a cleaner and flood-free Lagos.