The Lagos State House of Assembly has put in place enhanced security measures ahead of the planned resumption of the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

In a notice issued by the acting clerk of the House, Omotayo Adekemi, the Assembly announced that all staff and legislative aides would undergo thorough security checks before being granted access to the complex.

The notice also mandated staff and aides to present valid identity cards to security personnel to gain entry into the premises.

“Regarding management directives, all staff members and legislative aides must present valid identity cards to access the House premises. Entry will be denied to anyone without a valid identity card. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter,” the statement read.

Mr Obasa was impeached in his absence while he was in the United States and was immediately replaced by the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Upon his return, Obasa held a press conference at the Ikeja lodge after meeting with his supporters and associates, where he declared his impeachment unconstitutional and vowed to resume his duties on Monday, January 27.

In response, the new Speaker, Meranda, has ordered security reinforcement within the Assembly complex to prevent any disruptions.

Sources revealed that Meranda instructed security operatives to remain on high alert to avert potential disorderliness or violence from Obasa’s supporters.

Additionally, she reportedly requested a rotation of security personnel operating within the premises as a precautionary measure.