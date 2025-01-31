Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are insisting on the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker and have also described the move as legally binding.

This is coming after members honoured an invitation from the Lagos Command of Department of State Services in Shangisha.

According to a statement signed by Ogundipe Olukayode on behalf of the State House of Assembly, members visited the DSS to provide insights into the situation on the removal of the former Speaker.

At the DSS office, members reaffirmed their commitment to upholding constitutional governance following the removal of the former Speaker.

They said the decision was made in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act, which empower the State Assembly to regulate its internal proceedings without external interference.

As an independent arm of government, the House of Assembly, insists it has exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of the people of Lagos saying the decision to remove Mr Obasa was made through a democratic process, with the required majority as stipulated by law.