The Kebbi State Government has announced the rescheduling of the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival from February 2025 to 2026.The festival, which showcases the rich cultural heritage ,tourism, and economic development of the people of Kebbi State has been a significant event in Nigeria’s cultural calendar since 1934 that promotes cultural heritage in Kebbi State.

This was disclosed by the the chairman of the fishing festival and deputy governor of Kebbi state, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, while briefing journalist in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the decision was made in consultation with the Argungu Emirate Council, citing the need for repairs and renovations at the festival venues, as well as ongoing development projects in Argungu Township.