The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has handed over nine rescued children to Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, reuniting them with their parents.

The children were among 19 recently rescued from abductors who had been trafficked from Zuru Emirate to Calabar under the guise of providing education in Gusau.

Misbahu Iya Kaura, NAPTIP’s Head in Kebbi State, revealed that the Agency had apprehended those involved in the abduction and rescued all 19 children from Calabar and other locations in the Niger Delta.

The nine children presented to the governor had testified in court and sought permission to be reunited with their parents.

Governor Idris condemned child trafficking and directed NAPTIP to intensify enlightenment campaigns against the crime.

He warned that the government would prosecute all perpetrators, including parents found guilty of surrendering their children for monetary gain will face legal action.

As an immediate intervention, the governor announced a cash donation of N100,000 for each of the nine children and additional assistance for their parents and the District Head to facilitate their return home.

Governor Idris also directed the Secretary to the State Government to include NAPTIP among the security agencies receiving monthly operational allowances.