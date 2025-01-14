Kano State Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has partnered with the Ministries of Transportation and Commerce and Industries to improve the state’s waste management system.

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dahiru Hashim, announced this during the launch of a waste management and refuse disposal initiative at Kwari Market.

As part of the initiative, street sweepers have been reintroduced and deployed to key strategic locations across Kano’s metropolitan areas to enhance cleanliness.

Speaking at the event, the commissioner emphasized that the initiative reflects the commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to making Kano cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally friendly for both residents and visitors.