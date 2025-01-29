Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a series of strategic appointments and reassignments across key sectors.This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Monday.

The statement said the appointments underscore the administration’s commitment to placing highly skilled and experienced professionals in critical positions to drive development, improve financial management, and ensure efficient service delivery for the people of Kano State.

*Key Appointments and Reassignments:*

1. *Jamila Magaji Abdullahi – Accountant General of Kano State*

He is a seasoned accountant and tax administrator with over 16 years of experience, Jamila Magaji Abdullahi brings a wealth of expertise in financial compliance, budgeting, and risk management. She holds a B.Sc. in Accountancy and a Master’s in Treasury Management from Bayero University, Kano.

Her previous roles at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Kano State Ministry of Finance have equipped her with the skills necessary to oversee the state’s financial operations with professionalism and integrity.

Her appointment reflects the administration’s focus on transparency and accountability in public finance.

Jamila Magaji Abdullahi, an indigene of Dawakin Tofa, is the immediate past Director of Treasury at Kano state ministry of finance

2. *Muhammad Yahaya Liman – Director of Treasury*

A seasoned banker and finance expert with over 16 years of industry experience, Muhammad Yahaya Liman is a proven leader in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation.

He holds a B.Sc. in Accounting, MBA in Finance and Investment and Master of Accounting and Financial Management from Bayero University, Kano

His extensive background in managing high-performing teams and implementing robust internal controls will be instrumental in strengthening Kano State’s treasury operations and enhancing overall financial performance.

3. *Akibu Isa Murtala – Special Adviser on Administration, Governor’s Office*

Promoted from his role as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the Chief of Staff, Akibu Isa Murtal has been a key player in administrative coordination.

His elevation to Special Adviser on Administration highlights his dedication and effectiveness in ensuring seamless governance operations.

4. Engr. Abubakar Sadiq – Deputy Managing Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA)

Redeployed from his role as Deputy Managing Director of Kano Line, Engr. Abubakar Sadiq’s expertise will now be channeled toward improving rural water supply and sanitation.

This reassignment aligns with the administration’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs and enhancing the quality of life for rural communities.

Revival of Kano State Transport Authority (Kano Line)

Also, governor Abba Yusuf has established a strategic committee tasked with reviving the Kano State Transport Authority, commonly known as Kano Line.

Chaired by Sa’idu Abdullahi Shu’aibu, the committee will oversee the review and management of Kano Line’s operations over the next six months to ensure its efficiency, sustainability, and alignment with the state’s development goals.

The composition of the committee is as follows:

1. Sa’idu Abdullahi Shu’aibu – Chairman and Ag. Managing Director

2. Bello Abdul (DAGS, Ministry of Public Procurement) – Member

3. Abdullahi Tukur (DAGS, Ministry of Works and Housing) – Member

4. Barr. Badamasi Suleiman Gandu (Practising Lawyer) – Member

5. Kabiru Habibu Kyauta* (PAS, Special Duties) – Secretary

Governor Yusuf congratulated all the appointees and emphasized the importance of innovation, dedication, and accountability in their new roles.

He urged them to work tirelessly to contribute to the collective progress of Kano State, ensuring that the administration’s vision for improved governance and service delivery is realized.

Signed:

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa

Director General,

Media and Publicity

Government House, Kano