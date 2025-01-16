Joint Security Forces on Thursday began a shop-to-shop search at the International Pantake Market in the FCT’s Dei Dei district.

It is suspected that market traders received stolen public infrastructure such as streetlights and sewer manholes.

The market has been under lock and key for nearly three days to enable for an investigation.

The theft of public infrastructure, particularly manholes, has reached an alarming level in that FCT.

Minister Nyesom Wike committed to address the matter front on.

A manhole cover and grating sheets were discovered in one of the shops.