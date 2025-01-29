The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the lunched of Citizen Engagement Program to enhance citizen participation and fostering creativity among youths.The Special Citizen Engagement Programme, Title “Gwamnati da Jamma’a,” will enable direct interaction between the governor, government officials, and community members.

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Information Sagir Musa while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, said the initiative will facilitate town hall meetings across all 27 local government areas, allowing Governor Umar Namadi to engage directly with community members and gather feedback.

He added that the programme’s primary objective is to ensure that citizens are not only beneficiaries of government projects but also active participants in shaping their future.

The move is expected to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

Additionally, the council also constituted a 10-member committee to develop modalities for talent hunting among youths.

The committee has two weeks to submit its report.