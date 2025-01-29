The Jigawa State government has set aside ₦4.8bn for a Ramadan feeding programme.The Commissioner for f Information, Youths, Support and Culture Sagir Musa while briefing Journalists in Dutse said the initiative will provide meals for thousands of people across the state during the holy month.

He added that the programme will be implemented at 630 centres, up from 609 last year.

According to him, each centre will provide three meals a day for 300 people.

The state government will fund 55% of the programme, with the local government covering the remaining 45%.

In a separate development, the state government has approved a ₦9.778bn project to revitalise 114 primary healthcare centres across the state.

The Ramadan feeding programme is expected to benefit thousands of people in Jigawa State looking at current economic situation in the country.