Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving food security, emphasizing that it is a strategic development objective that is consistent with the government’s constitutional duty to safeguard citizens’ safety and wellbeing.

Governor Namadi made the statement after receiving the Diamond Prize for Excellence in Food Security from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi’s administration continues to prioritise Sustainable Development through food security, improved nutrition, hunger eradication, and sustainable agricultural promotion.

According to him this goals aligns with the state’s 12-point agenda and renewed hope initiative of president Bola Tinubu.

By transforming Jigawa State’s agricultural sector and improving the overall well-being of citizens,The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations honoured Jigawa State Governor with Diamond Prize for Excellence in Food Security.

Prior to the award presentation, Governor Namadi led the NIPR leadership on a tour of some of the state’s rice farms, showcasing Jigawa’s progress in food security.

The NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, praised Governor Namadi’s exceptional achievements in agriculture, stating that his efforts have transformed the economy and livelihood of Jigawa State indigenes, earning admiration from neighbouring states.

Governor Namadi emphasized the importance of effective communication and reputation management, acknowledging NIPR’s role as an intermediary between the government, corporate bodies, and the public.

The event also featured the investiture of Governor Namadi as a patron of the NIPR, further solidifying his commitment to promoting excellence in public relations and Agriculture.

In a show of appreciation and hospitality, a special dinner was organised in honour of the NIPR leadership at the Banquet Hall in Dutse.