The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede has raised concerns over the misrepresentation of figures in the 2025 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance on Monday.

The Registrar Spoke to journalists about insinuations that; huge amount of money was spent on Fumigation, meals, among other items in 2024 , describing it as misrepresentations .

He disclosed that the board’s total expenditure for fumigation across all states in 2024 was less than 1 million naira and the budget for the same task is less than 2 million naira in 2025 .

The Registrar wants the National Assembly Committee to allow him to provide further clarification on the budget to clear the misunderstandings.