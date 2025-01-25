Indonesia and India on Saturday signed a wide range of agreements encompassing the culture, health, maritime, security, and digital sectors.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

President Prabowo stated that his government will advance its economic collaboration with India while prioritising long-term cooperation.

Prabowo also thanked India for its support of Indonesia through the process of becoming a member of BRICS, saying the bloc of emerging market economies “will be beneficial for global stability and regional cooperation”.

Speaking before Prabowo’s remarks, Prime Minister Modi said the two countries will work together in defence manufacturing and improving supply chains.

The Statesman reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Indonesia is an important partner in India’s Act East policy and that the meeting will further bolster the bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Furthering ties with an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ policy. PM @narendramodi extended a warm welcome to President @prabowo of Indonesia at the Hyderabad House. Discussions to further bolster India-Indonesia relationship lie ahead,” he said.

Upon his arrival in India, President Prabowo was accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.