Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s impeached president, remained in detention in the capital Seoul on Thursday but refused to be questioned about his brief martial law.

A joint team of investigators led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials seized the 63-year-old embattled leader on Wednesday at his apartment in Seoul.

He was questioned by the anti-graft commission for more than ten hours but remained silent before being brought to Seoul Detention Center, where he remains imprisoned until a further court decision, which is likely by Friday.

Yun Gap-geun, the suspended president’s lawyer, said Yoon “is not well and fully explained his position.

The anti-graft body claims that following initial delays, Yoon’s attorney informed the agency that he would not be attending the questioning on Thursday, which was rescheduled for the afternoon.

His lawyers yesterday appealed to a court to review the legality of Yoon’s detention.