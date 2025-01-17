Three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to seven years in prison by a DRC court for their involvement in illegal mining.

The men were convicted for illegally purchasing and possessing minerals, money laundering, and other charges by the court in Bukavu, the capital of the gold-rich South Kivu region in eastern Congo.

Concerns over the scope of the suspects’ operations and the possible involvement of organised networks were raised when it was discovered that they were in possession of $400,000 in cash and a significant quantity of gold.

The governor of South Kivu province, Jean Jacque Purusi, told reporters that people there are tired of individuals who loot the country’s riches.

“This is only one-tenth of what they have already taken from us. We will not let it go. This is the wealth of the people of South Kivu. We are determined to go all the way because enough is enough,” Purusi said.

Jean Paul Kasinga a local official, told reporters that it was unusual for someone to be moving around with that much money.

The governor, in July halted mineral mining to combat illegal mining and ensure that mining operations are conducted in a regulated and sustainable manner.

In December religious groups and civil society members in South Kivu’s Mwenga territory took to the streets, voicing their concerns over the activities of Chinese mining companies.

Protesters demanded infrastructure development and accountability from foreign companies.

The ruling marks the first time foreign mineral brokers have been convicted for unauthorised mineral exploitation in the DRC without authorisation from Congolese authorities.

Lawyers for the defendants say they intend to appeal, claiming the judgment is unjustified.

“Our clients are not satisfied with the judgment,” one of the defendants’ lawyers, said.

However, the lawyers representing the victims hailed the verdict as “The court’s ruling is an educational trial that should serve as a wake-up call to other foreigners who are operating in the chiefdom without any title.”

The trial takes place against a backdrop of increasing efforts to curb illegal mineral trafficking in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In June, authorities identified 547 companies operating illegally in the South Kivu region.

In July, the region halted all mining efforts in an attempt to put an end to this practice, which has been shown to harm the ecosystem and encroach on wildlife preserves.

Many Chinese businesses mine gold and other minerals in South Kivu, one of the DRC’s eastern regions that has been plagued by armed group warfare for nearly 30 years.

More than 120 armed factions battle for land and resources in eastern Congo, resulting in frequent attacks on quarries and mining cooperatives.