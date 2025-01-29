The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the West Africa Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO), accompanied by senior police officers, including the CP Interpol, CP Olaolu Adegbite, has arrived at the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) Annual General Meeting taking place from Tuesday 28th January to 31st January 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda.

This prestigious event gathers police leaders, law enforcement officials, and stakeholders from around the globe to discuss strategies, share intelligence, and enhance international cooperation in combating terrorism and transnational organised crime.

During the conference, IGP will engage with other national and international law enforcement representatives to share insights on strategies for improving public safety and security, as well as addressing emerging criminal trends.

The IGP’s attendance underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fostering global security partnerships and collaborative efforts in policing.

As part of his agenda, IGP Egbetokun aims to highlight Nigeria’s ongoing initiatives in Policing through enhanced intelligence sharing, capacity building, and community engagement.

The IGP’s participation is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s ties with other African countries and promote collaborative efforts to address crime challenges not only within Nigeria but across Africa.

The EAPCCO Annual General Meeting serves as a platform for countries to discuss operational policies, review cooperative initiatives, and adopt resolutions aimed at enhancing the efficacy of international policing.