The Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant achievements in its efforts to curb crime, recording the arrest of 179 armed robbery suspects, 100 kidnapping suspects, 152 Murder/homicide suspects, 34 suspects connected with the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 77 rape suspects, 110 suspected cultists and recovery of 73 various firearms, 310 ammunition of various calibers.

This is testament to the promise of the Force to adopt improved strategies in the fight against various forms of crimes and criminality across the country.

The Police was also able to recover 56 stolen vehicles and rescue 22 victims of kidnapping across the country.

In a press briefing at the FID-IRT headquarters on the 22nd of January, 2024, the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force highlighted several outstanding achievements including the arrest of Muhammed Kabir ‘m’ 36 years, and other members of his gang including Donald Okpere ‘m’, and Haruna Ibrahim ‘m’.

The gang operates by impersonating military personnel and defrauding victims of millions of naira, using fake alerts after purchasing gadgets and medical equipment.

In addition, the operatives arrested Sunday Okwo Ade ‘m’, Monday Solomon ‘m’, David Emmanuel ‘m’, and Shakiru Badmus ‘m’, who are part of a well-known gang that specializes in stealing motorcycles from farmers in various communities in Lagos and Ogun States. 15 motorcycles were recovered from this gang.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to remain steadfast to the core principle of policing which is the safeguarding of the lives and properties of the general populace and creating an enabling environment for the public to go about their daily activities peacefully.

The Force will not relent in its pursuit of criminal elements and ensuring justice is served when due and appropriate as the extant laws of our country have laid out.