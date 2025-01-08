President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Wednesday morning paid a visit to the Abuja home of the First Vice President of NFF, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, whose family was attacked by armed robbers some hours earlier.

During the visit, Alhaji Gusau prayed for quick return to good health for Chief Anyansi-Agwu, who was injured in the attack, and for the entire Anyansi-Agwu family. He also thanked God that no life was lost in the attack.

Advertisement

“The NFF President has been to the house of Chief Anyansi-Agwu. I will also be going to his house shortly to empathise with him and his family. This is an unwholesome incident and the Executive Committee, Management and Staff of NFF feel the stress of the Anyansi-Agwu family at this period,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said.

Thenff.com learnt that armed men invaded the Gwarinpa Estate home of former Enyimba FC chairman, Chief Anyansi-Agwu in the early hours of Tuesday, 8th January 2025 and ransacked the entire house. They inflicted injuries on Chief Anyansi-Agwu and carted away one of his cars, as well as mobile phones, cash and other items worth several millions of naira.

Advertisement

Chief Anyansi-Agwu is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed location in the Federal Capital.