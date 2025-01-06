Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed Fisayo Oladipo, a former youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo, in the Owo local government area of Ondo State.

Mr Oladipo, aged 52, was killed in the early hours of Monday.

The late APC leader was also a local government chairmanship aspirant during the administration of the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

