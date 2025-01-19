Tragedy struck on Sunday when gunmen suspected to be hired assassins shot and killed the Shepherd-in-charge of a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko Border town of Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

The deceased, identified as Yomi Adetula was shot dead right inside his church during the Sunday service around 11a.m. while preaching.

Sources say the assailants came into church located at the Odo Eran area of the Old Garage, Idiroko wielding AK-47 rifles and later shot their target.

After using gun on him, the assailants also used their axe to dismembered him inside the church before leaving the scene.

It was also confirmed that the deceased was the Idiroko Unit Commander of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, popularly known as So-SAFE Corps; one of the community security outfits established and funded by the Ogun State government.

The Police Public Relations officer in the State Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident and that the Police is currently investigating and working on how to apprehend the assailants.