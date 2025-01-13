Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented the Staff of office to the new Alaaafin of Oyo, Hakeem Ademola Owoade, in his office in Ibadan.

Hakeem Ademola Owoade was announced as the new Alaafin of Oyo last week Friday following what the state government described as acceptance by the kingmakers and extensive consultations.

His appointment comes after almost two years following the death of the long serving former occupant of the foremost traditional stool in Yoruba land, Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi, who reigned for over 50 years.

