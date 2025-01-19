Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has agreed to build a Vocational Training Centre for wives of deceased Policemen in Abia State.

The Governor made the commitment while welcoming the National President of Police Officers Wives Association, Elizabeth Egbetokun, in Umuahia.

Governor said the Vocational Training Centre will ensure that Police Officers Wives will not be left hanging or in desperate situation after the death of their husbands.

For her part, the NAOWA President, reiterated the commitment of the assovciation to the welfare of Officers and Wives alike.

She also handed out materials to Wives of Policemen in Abia including wife of a deceased officer who is undergoing Cancer treatment who will now be treated by the association.