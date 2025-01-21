Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has called on the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to support his administration’s efforts in addressing insecurity, boosting agriculture and food security, advancing land reforms, and fostering growth in other critical sectors through space technology and innovation.

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah revealed in a statement that during a meeting with NASRDA’s Director General, Mathew Adepoju held in Abuja, Governor Ododo highlighted the state’s commitment to leveraging the agency’s technological capabilities to enhance its Geographic Information System.

This, he noted, would aid land reforms, agriculture, security, and other areas vital to the state’s economic progress.

He urged NASRDA to fulfill the provisions outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Kogi State Government last year in Lokoja.

Adepoju praised Governor Ododo’s achievements in infrastructure and other sectors within his first year in office.

He expressed appreciation for the Governor’s embrace of space technology to tackle challenges, reaffirming NASRDA’s commitment to sustaining the partnership for the benefit of Kogi State and the nation at large.