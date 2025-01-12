Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has extended the hand of mercy to 40 convicts in commemorating his 60th birthday.

Among the fortunate beneficiaries, 15 convicts will experience the profound relief of outright release effective from January 12, 2025.

The announcement was made by Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who also chairs the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The signing of the release orders coincides with the governor’s 60th birthday, marking a significant occasion with an act of grace.

The commissioner said several death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment, while others will see their terms of incarceration reduced.

According to him, the decision reflects a profound commitment to rehabilitation and the transformative power of second chances.