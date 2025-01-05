Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared a three-day mourning and prayers – from Sunday, 5th to Tuesday, 7th January, in honour of the the former secretary to the state government, Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

The Governor announced this when he led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the wife of the former SSG and members of his family, in Akure.

Mr Oluwatuyi died on Saturday while receiving treatment in the hospital after a car accident.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said Mr. Oluwatuyi was a recurring decimal in the politics and governance of Ondo State, adding that the history of the state will not be complete without a mention of his valuable impacts.

He extolled the virtues of the former SSG describing him as a complete gentleman who conducted his public and private life with decorum and humility.

The Governor, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, promised the support of the government for the family at this difficult time.