Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated three boards in the health sector as part of his directions for a total revamp of the state’s health care service delivery.

This according to him will improve quality services in the health sector.

The health sector in Borno State is one of the worst hit by the 13 year Boko Haram insurgency with about 788 health facilities destroyed in the region.

Advertisement

In Borno State, 40% of the health facilities have been ravaged and only a one-third of the remaining facilities are functional.

But as peace returns, the Zulum led administration is making moves to revamp the sector.

The health sector recently received significant allocation in the 2025 budget with ₦89.97 billion, representing 15.39% of the total budget.

Advertisement

And now, Governor Babagana Zulum has inaugurated three boards in the health sector of Borno State Hospital Management Board, Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Board, and Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital Management Board.

He pointed out his vision towards the health sector, directing reforms to addressing issues within the sector.

These boards are tasked to enhance quality healthcare delivery.

Advertisement

Residents say, Improving the health sector will go a long way in improving the state and the North-East at large as governor Zulum administration is putting all hands on deck to ensure rapid development.