The Imo state government says plans are in motion to use Nigerian Legion personnel to protect public and national assets as an additional service in response to the security situation.

Governor Hope Uzodinma made the announcement at the Emblem of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2025 launch held at the new Executive chambers of the Imo government house in Owerri.

Advertisement

He stated that the government needs the expertise and experience of the veterans in combating issues of vandalism of government and public property.

Advertisement

Governor Uzodinma used the event to donate an operational vehicle to the association in Imo state.