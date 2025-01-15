Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the release of 52 inmates from various correctional facilities across the State and the committal of six inmates on death row to Life imprisonment.

This follows the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, on the 31st of December, 2024.

According to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, (SAN), The release order was for the immediate release of 35 inmates while others are to be released after serving additional term between 3 – 6 months.

He added that this is in exercise of the Governors’ powers under Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

The detainees’ release was also approved in order to decongest Lagos detention facilities as part of the state’s Justice Sector Reforms.

In reaching its recommendations, the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy exercised due diligence in deliberating the applications brought before it in accordance with the applicable guidelines and information provided by the Authority of the correctional facilities, which included the nature of the offense for which the inmate was convicted, the period of incarceration, the inmate’s age, health condition, and the inmate’s behavioural conduct.

Before releasing convicted offenders, correctional facilities must establish that plans for rehabilitation and reintegration into society have been made.

While admonishing offenders to behave well, the release order must be followed once the administrative process has been completed by the correctional facilities.