Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has directed an immediate crackdown on the assailants responsible for the recent violence in the Odo Ape community, located in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor mandated the State Security Adviser to collaborate with security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and face justice.

The statement emphasised the administration’s determination to leave no stone unturned in tracking down those behind the attack, assuring residents that the government is fully committed to their safety.

Governor Ododo appealed for calm among the community members, urging them to resist the urge for reprisals, which he cautioned could exacerbate the situation.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to protect the lives and property of all citizens.

The government also called on the public to support security agencies by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

While disclosing that security personnel have been deployed to Odo Ape and other potential hotspots in the region to restore peace and prevent further violence, the statement also stated that the Governor has promised that the victims of the attack will not be forgotten, vowing to strengthen the state’s capacity to combat crime and protect its communities more effectively.