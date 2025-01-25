Governor Peter Mbah is urging Nigeria’s diaspora community to make Enugu state their preferred location for business, investment, and tourism.

He made the call during a sensitisation and advocacy workshop organised by NiDCOM to promote diaspora investment potentials in the Southeast region.

Globally, India has recorded highest in gross remittances inflows with $69.35 billion

The UNCTAD 2023 survey, reveals China follows India with $60.25 billion, Philippines $24.45 billion, Mexico $23.22 billion and Nigeria overs $20.57 billion.

The Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is on a nationwide sensitisation workshop to enhance Nigeria foreign investment

Chairman of the NiDCOM wants those in the diaspora to tap into resources and opportunities Nigeria has to offer, through investment in diverse areas of the economy.

Other speakers at the Workshop outlined benefits that await Nigerians that repatriate their investments to the country.

The workshop collapsed into panel session where experts made contributions on how to enhance the current Diaspora investment, remittances and promote human capital development.

“With an estimated $20bn – $25bn sent home annually by Nigerians abroad as estimated by the World Bank, and active participation of this group, the Nigerian diaspora community cannot be ignored.

As such, effectively harnessing the support and influence of our diaspora community is crucial for enhancing investment and trade, and securing robust representation in host countries to promote global interconnectedness,” the governor stated.