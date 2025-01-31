The Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal has warned tertiary institutions of learning in the state to account for any revenue generated as transparency and accountability is critical in his administration.

The Governor also spoke against misappropriation of public funds and non challant attitude towards maintaining facilities in schools.

It was a gathering of Zamfara Indigenous academicians from within and outside the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal at the inauguration ceremony said his administration is spending huge sum of money to develop the education sector, but warn against misappropriation of public funds and nonchalant attitude in maintaining facilities in Tertiary Institutions.

Zamfara is one of the states that has continuously paid its counterpart funds in its efforts to provide better education to its citizens.

The newly inaugurated chairman and board members are expected to place Zamfara’s Tertiary Institutions of Learning in their pride of position to improve education in the state.